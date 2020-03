Join NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye and Robert Handa at Uchida Legacy Gala celebrating Yosh’s 100th birthday and benefitting San Jose Judo. Enjoy conversations hosted by Robert Handa and performances by San Jose Taiko and Steve Nakano Trio. Tickets are available for purchase.

WHEN: March 21, 2020 6PM

WHERE: Fairmont San Jose