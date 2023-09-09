Undiscovered SF is a Filipino creative market produced by Kultivate Labs and Make it Mariko. Returning for its seventh season, the block party will be honoring the 50-year anniversary of Hip Hop in SOMA Pilipinas. This year's Filipino American Block Party theme celebrates Hip Hop's past, present, and future influence on Filipinos, and how Filipino Americans have also influenced Hip Hop respectively. Attendees can expect performances from world-renowned Hip Hop artists, food, photo opportunities, artisan vendors, and much more.

WHEN: Saturday, September 16th and 21st from 12 to 6 PM

WHERE: 44 Mary St. San Francisco, CA (Main entrance at 4th and Minna St)

For more information, please click here