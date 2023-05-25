AAPI

Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon 2023

Saturday, June 3 from 11AM-6PM

Celebrate Philippine Cultural Month at the Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon festival on Saturday, June 3rd from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mare Island Coal Sheds.

The festival is an opportunity to immerse yourself in Filipino culture through food, entertainment, music, shopping, and cultural learning experiences. The family-friendly event will feature live performances, food, and local vendors.

WHERE: Mare Island Coal Sheds, 850 Nimitz Avenue, Vallejo

