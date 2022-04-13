Valley Foundation Awards Grants to Loaves and Fishes

The Valley Foundation awarded the grant in support of Loaves & Fishes’ capital campaign to build a new commercial kitchen and to establish a culinary institute jobs training program.

This grant is the lead gift toward establishing the culinary institute, and Gisela B. Bushey, CEO of Loaves & Fishes, has announced it will be named “The Valley Foundation Culinary Institute at Loaves & Fishes” in recognition of their incredible generosity.

The culinary jobs training program will utilize Loaves & Fishes’ planned 6,000-square-foot kitchen evenings and weekends when it is not being used to prepare meals for the hungry.

Says Ms. Bushey, “The Valley Foundation has supported our work consistently for many years, but this grant is truly exceptional and transformational. We are extremely grateful of Valley Foundation Board Members Phillip Boyce, Dr. Richard Sieve, and Robert Lee for their decision to help us build this new kitchen and create the vital jobs training program. They have made a very strong statement about the importance to them of addressing the local food insecurity and hunger relief efforts here in the Silicon Valley region.”

Loaves & Fishes’ is preparing to renovate their building – The Sobrato Center for Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen, located at 1500 Berger Drive in San Jose – and construct a 6,000-square-foot commercial kitchen that will consolidate its two off-site kitchen operations into a single, centralized facility.

To learn more about Loaves and Fishes, please click here.