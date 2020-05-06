API Summit

VIRTUAL API SUMMIT

May 28, 2020

Please save the date for an engaging discussion to explore how COVID-19 has impacted the current and future needs of our most vulnerable Asians and Pacific Islanders in the Bay Area and beyond. More details, including a link to register, will be coming soon.

Featured Speakers:

  • Maulik Pancholy: Activist, Author & Actor
  • David Chiu: California State Assemblymember (AD17) & California API Legislative Caucus Chair
  • Raj Mathai: NBC Bay Area Anchor & APF Board Member

ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS:

  • Cynthia Choi - Co-Executive Director, Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA)
  • Sherry Hirota - CEO, Asian Health Services (AHS)Sarita Kohli - President & CEO, AACI

For questions and sponsorship opportunities, please contact apisummit@asianpacificfund.org.

WHEN: May 28, 2020 10AM-11:30AM

