VIRTUAL API SUMMIT

Please save the date for an engaging discussion to explore how COVID-19 has impacted the current and future needs of our most vulnerable Asians and Pacific Islanders in the Bay Area and beyond. More details, including a link to register, will be coming soon.
Featured Speakers:
- Maulik Pancholy: Activist, Author & Actor
- David Chiu: California State Assemblymember (AD17) & California API Legislative Caucus Chair
- Raj Mathai: NBC Bay Area Anchor & APF Board Member
ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS:
- Cynthia Choi - Co-Executive Director, Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA)
- Sherry Hirota - CEO, Asian Health Services (AHS)Sarita Kohli - President & CEO, AACI
For questions and sponsorship opportunities, please contact apisummit@asianpacificfund.org.
WHEN: May 28, 2020 10AM-11:30AM