VIRTUAL API SUMMIT

Please save the date for an engaging discussion to explore how COVID-19 has impacted the current and future needs of our most vulnerable Asians and Pacific Islanders in the Bay Area and beyond. More details, including a link to register, will be coming soon.

Featured Speakers:

Maulik Pancholy : Activist, Author & Actor

: Activist, Author & Actor David Chiu : California State Assemblymember (AD17) & California API Legislative Caucus Chair

: California State Assemblymember (AD17) & California API Legislative Caucus Chair Raj Mathai: NBC Bay Area Anchor & APF Board Member

ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS:

Cynthia Choi - Co-Executive Director, Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA)

- Co-Executive Director, Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA) Sherry Hirota - CEO, Asian Health Services (AHS)Sarita Kohli - President & CEO, AACI

For questions and sponsorship opportunities, please contact apisummit@asianpacificfund.org.

WHEN: May 28, 2020 10AM-11:30AM