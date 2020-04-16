Join the Junior League of San Jose for a celebration as they present the first of its kind virtual fundraiser! The Derby horses may not run for the roses until September, but they are going ahead with their own version of the 146th Kentucky Derby on May 2, 2020.



The League depends on their annual fundraiser to support the leadership development of women and improve the lives of foster youth in our community. They are forging ahead because the community needs them more than ever.



Register for JLSJ’s Virtual Derby Day on EventBrite here so they can keep you up to date on the event and all of the fun that will occur on May 2. Tickets are free.



Be sure to follow-us on Facebook for more on the event.



Updated information will also be posted on www.JLSJ.org. Check back before April 25th when Silent Auction Bidding Opens!