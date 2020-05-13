YWCA Silicon Valley

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Virtual event: June 23-25, 2020

YWCA Silicon Valley is hosting the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event, virtually, to raise funds that support survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. Today in the Bay's Marcus Washington will be the virtual event's MC.

Walk one mile anytime June 23rd through the 25th, in the safety of your home, around your neighborhood, or anywhere you can practice social distancing.

YWCA is on a mission to end violence against women and they’re asking you to walk the talk on social media to help create awareness about this important topic.

Local

Uber 3 hours ago

Uber Will Require All Drivers and Riders to Wear Masks Starting Next Week

San Francisco 10 mins ago

SFPUC Offering Reduced Rates for Certain Residential Customers During Pandemic

YWCA Silicon Valley is looking for 1,100 people to participate. One for each survivor of sexual assault YWCA Silicon Valley will serve this year.

To register and donate, please click here.

WHEN: June 23-25, 2020

WHERE: Anywhere you can practice social distancing

This article tagged under:

YWCA Silicon Valleyvirtual eventwalk a mile in her shoesywca
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us