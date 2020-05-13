YWCA Silicon Valley is hosting the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event, virtually, to raise funds that support survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. Today in the Bay's Marcus Washington will be the virtual event's MC.

Walk one mile anytime June 23rd through the 25th, in the safety of your home, around your neighborhood, or anywhere you can practice social distancing.

YWCA is on a mission to end violence against women and they’re asking you to walk the talk on social media to help create awareness about this important topic.

YWCA Silicon Valley is looking for 1,100 people to participate. One for each survivor of sexual assault YWCA Silicon Valley will serve this year.

To register and donate, please click here.

WHEN: June 23-25, 2020

WHERE: Anywhere you can practice social distancing