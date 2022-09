Join the Alzheimer's Association at the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's Silicon Valley on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Excite Ballpark, The San Jose Giants Stadium.

Click here to register for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is an in-person event but registered participants can choose to Walk From Home

WHEN: Saturday, October, 15, Registration 8:00 am | Ceremony 9:00 am | Walk at 9:30 am

WHERE: Excite Ballpark, 588 E Alma Ave San Jose, CA 95112