WHEN: Wednesday. February 12, 7:30AM-5:00PM

Join Jessica Aguirre and Laura Garcia as they emcee the Watermark Conference for Women that provides one full day of connection, motivation, networking, inspiration and skill building for thousands of women each year. Since the first Conference in 2015, this annual event has grown to become the largest gathering of its kind in California. Dozens of expert speakers lead workshops and seminars on the issues that matter most to women, including workplace equity, personal finance, entrepreneurship, health, work/life balance and more. The Conference offers incredible opportunities for networking, professional development and personal growth.

Your main day Conference ticket includes:

– Seated lunch

– Two main keynote sessions

– Three breakout sessions featuring more than 15 topics to choose from

– Afternoon small-group “roundtables” and networking opportunities

– All-day access to the Exhibit Hall, featuring local and women-owned businesses, additional workshops, a bookstore and more

– Access to one-on-one career coaching and resume critique

WHERE: San Jose Convention Center, 150 W. San Carlos Street, San Jose

