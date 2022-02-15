Help cheer on Bay Area Olympians competing in the 2022 Winter Games at the Winter Olympics Watch Party at Sharks Ice San Jose on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

The Winter Olympics Watch Party at Stanley's Sports Bar inside Sharks Ice will feature live Winter Olympics programming, photo-ops, and giveaways.

Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen of Team USA will advance to the medal event for women’s singles on Thursday, Feb. 17. Visit Sharks Ice and help cheer on Team USA and Bay Area Olympians!

Karen Chen adds six points to Team USA's team event total after placing fifth in the women's single skating short program. Team USA sits in second place behind the ROC in the team event.

Here’s how to watch the Tuesday, February 15th Winter Olympics, including figure skating with Karen Chen, Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell, slalom skiing with River Radamus and Luke Winters, freestyle skiing with Alex Hall, and the USA men’s hockey team and women’s curling team.

U.S. Figure Skating named Mariah Bell, Karen Chen, and Alysa Liu to represent the United States at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games next month.

Proof of full vaccination for all guests, age 5 and older is required. To learn more, please click here.