Wish of a Lifetime makes wishes come true for seniors

With the holidays nearly here, the season of giving is in full swing. The Wish of a Lifetime organization is looking to help seniors across the country achieve their wishes.

Tom Wagenlander, vice president and executive director of Wish of a Lifetime, expressed the importance of making dreams come true for older adults and seniors.

"Our mission is to spark hope and joy in the lives of older adults, fulfilling life-transforming wishes that showcase what healthy and purposeful aging is all about," Wagenlander said.

Coming up on granting its 3,000th wish, the organization has been around for over a decade and is affiliated with AARP. This includes 84-year-old Jill Wagner's wish to reignite her connection to the performing arts world, something she had done for most of her life until she got older and was unable to do.

"We were able to bring this [local theatrical] group to her senior living community and they preformed a whole murder mystery... an interactive performance for her and her entire community called 'Who Kidnapped Santa Claus,'" Wagenlander said.

The wishes granted can help curb the epidemic of loneliness that is particularly devastating for older adults who may have lost connections to people and places they once had in life.

You can learn more on how to help out or nominate a senior at wishofalifetime.org.