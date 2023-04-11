YMCA Tribute to Women Awards

YWCA’s Tribute to Women Awards is an annual YWCA fundraising event that attracts hundreds of attendees, including corporate and community leaders and Bay Area professionals. In its first year, the event recognized the achievements of 25 executive women and their companies for their commitment to expanding professional opportunities for women. It was a groundbreaking event for the YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley.

Today, over 1,500 women have been recognized for their outstanding achievements in the workplace and beyond. This year, the YWCA will honor up to 55 women executive and emerging leaders that represent the Bay Area’s technology, healthcare, education, non-profit, and business sectors. These women have excelled in their fields and have made significant contributions to the Bay Area in executive and professional roles.

Tribute to Women salutes corporations whose policies and practices encourage women’s leadership and promote equal advancement opportunities for women of diverse backgrounds.

The YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. They invite you to be part of the vision, and support the individual and corporate leaders in the Bay Area who are elevating opportunities for women.

When: Thursday, May 11th from 5:00PM-8:30PM

Where: Santa Clara Marriott California Ballroom

Registration: A limited number of tickets and tables are available for purchase through April 30, 2023, or until they’re sold out.

