YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley 38th Annual Tribute to Women Awards

YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley is proud to announce the outstanding women leaders who will be honored at the 38th Annual Tribute to Women Awards, presented by Cisco and emceed by NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang. More than 40 executive and emerging woman leaders from throughout the Bay Area will be recognized during a virtual event Thursday, May 12, 2022, 6:00 – 7:00 PM (PST). Registration to the event is free at bit.ly/TributeAwards22 and viewers can join from anywhere.

The Awards recognize the achievements of women who have excelled in their fields and have made significant contributions to the Bay Area through their dedication and leadership. “Although every Tribute to Women Awards program is special, we feel especially proud to honor this year’s Honorees,” said Adriana Caldera Boroffice, CEO, YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley. “We know that women have borne the brunt of negative career impacts over the course of the pandemic, so to have the opportunity to shine a light on 43 women leaders across the Bay Area is truly exciting—not to mention this year’s group of Honorees include many women who have made significant impacts in local COVID response effots.”

When: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 6:00-7:00 pm

Where: Virtual via WebEx; registration required to receive link

Cost: Free registration at bit.ly/TributeAwards22

Who: Join Janelle Wang as emcee of the 2022 Tribute to Women Awards when 40 Bay Area women leaders will be honored. A complete list of Honoree names is available on the registration website at bit.ly/TributeAwards22