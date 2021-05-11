YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley Honors Bay Area Women Leaders at Annual Event

Join NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang at the 37th Annual Tribute to Women Awards. YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley will honor outstanding women leaders in the Bay Area at the virtual event, presented by Cisco. More than 40 executive and emerging leaders will be recognized Thursday, May 13, 2021, 6:00 – 7:00 PM (PST).

The Awards recognize the achievements of women who have excelled in their fields and have made significant contributions in Silicon Valley through their dedication and leadership. Although workplaces have been making progress in women’s leadership, American women still lag substantially behind men in terms of their representation in leadership positions. Tribute to Women salutes corporations whose policies and practices encourage women’s leadership and promote equal advancement opportunities for women of diverse backgrounds.

The Tribute to Women Awards has been shining a powerful light on women leaders and the companies that employ them, to date over 1,400 women have been recognized for their outstanding achievements in the workplace and beyond.

