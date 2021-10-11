YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley Inspire Luncheon

Join NBC Bay Area's Laura Garcia at YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley's 31st annual Inspire Luncheon on October 28, 2021, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. The virtual event will feature a moderated conversation with Tarana Burke, founder of the ‘Me Too’ Movement.

Registration is free. Click here to register!

The annual fundraising event attracts over 1,800 attendees, including corporate and community leaders, elected officials and Silicon Valley professionals. Funds raised at this event support the agency’s community programs and services that annually serve more than 18,000 women and families.

The Luncheon also features the presentation of the YWCA Empowerment Award, which celebrates and honors women in the community who are advocates and ambassadors for change. These women are champions – strong, resilient and dedicated to sharing their journey so that other women will become empowered to do the same.

Although registration is free for the luncheon, funds raised at this event are critical to ensure YWCA programs and services continue to change the lives of women and families. The suggested donation is $250 and thanks to the virtual format, guests may tune in to the event livestream from anywhere with an internet connection.