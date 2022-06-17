YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley, Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

The nonprofit’s annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes is scheduled June 23, 2022, at Santana Row, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley (YWCA) announced the return of their annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (PT), at Santana Row. The walk invites individuals, businesses, and students to demonstrate their collective commitment to ending violence in our community.

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes (formerly Walk a Mile in Her Shoes) is a light-hearted way to raise awareness and funds for a serious issue. Funds raised through this event directly support YWCA’s support services and programming for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Together, walkers and supporters join YWCA to walk one mile to commit to cultivating a safer community by ending violence against people across the gender spectrum.

Just last year, YWCA served over 25,000 individuals with safety-net services. Walkers are encouraged to register as an individual or build a team of friends, family or colleagues. Registration is $68, representing the frequency of sexual assaults that occur in the U.S. – a sexual assault occurs every 68 seconds (rainn.org). For those who want to support the event, but are unable to walk in person, YWCA invites you to take part in virtual engagement opportunities. Register at bit.ly/WALKINTHEIRSHOES

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes
