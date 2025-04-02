YWCA Tribute to Women Awards Returns to Honor Bay Area Women Leaders

YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley will host its 41st annual Tribute to Women Awards on Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Santa Clara Marriott. The long-running event recognizes more than 40 accomplished women who lead with vision, compassion and integrity across the Bay Area.

Presented by Cisco, the Tribute to Women Awards is a hallmark celebration that highlights the achievements of women executives and emerging leaders from a wide range of industries—including technology, healthcare, education, nonprofit and business. The awards also spotlight the efforts of companies that actively support inclusive workplace practices and opportunities for women of diverse backgrounds. This year's award ceremony is emceed by NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang.

Each year, Tribute to Women gathers hundreds of local professionals and community members to celebrate leadership, inclusion and impact. YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley, the organization behind the event, continues its mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting gender equity through this annual fundraising initiative.

When: Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 5PM to 9PM

Where: Santa Clara Marriot | 2700 Mission College Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95054

For more information, tickets, and tables, please visit LINK.