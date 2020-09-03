YWCA Tribute to Women Awards

Join NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang for an evening of recognizing women leaders in business and technology. YWCA Silicon Valley’s Tribute to Women Awards is an annual YWCA fundraising event attracting over 800 attendees, including corporate and community leaders and Silicon Valley professionals. YWCA honors up to 50 women executive leaders and emerging leaders that represent Silicon Valley’s tech and business sectors. These women have excelled in their fields and have made significant contributions to the Silicon Valley in executive and professional roles.

Tribute to Women salutes corporations whose policies and practices encourage women’s leadership and promote equal advancement opportunities for women of diverse backgrounds.

When the Awards began 35 years ago, YWCA Silicon Valley recognized the achievements of 25 executive women and their companies for their commitment to expanding professional opportunities for women. This event was one of the many ways the YWCA was breaking ground in Silicon Valley.

To date, over 1,300 women have been recognized for their outstanding achievements in the workplace and beyond.

Registration for the virtual event is FREE. Meet the 2020 Honorees and register for the live stream award program on September 10, 2020, at: http://bit.ly/TributeAward2020

WHEN: Thursday, September 10, 6:00 - 7:00 PM

WHERE: live stream - to register, please click here.