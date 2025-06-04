YWCA Walk a Mile in Their Shoes returns to Santana Row June 12

Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 5PM to 7:30PM

Join NBC Bay Area’s Marcus Washington for an evening of awareness, advocacy, and community at this year’s Walk a Mile in Their Shoes on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Hosted by YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley and presented by Kaiser Permanente, the event takes place from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Santana Row in San Jose.

This annual walk brings together individuals, families, and teams from across the Bay Area to stand against sexual assault and domestic violence. Proceeds help fund life-saving support services provided by YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley for survivors of all gender identities and sexual orientations.

The $68 registration fee represents a powerful statistic—every 68 seconds, someone in the United States is sexually assaulted, according to RAINN. Start a team, join a team, or sign up as an individual walker.

YWCA’s annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes, presented by Kaiser Permanente, is a community-centered, family friendly walk to raise funds and awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence. Funds raised through this event help YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley deliver critical and life-saving support services for survivors of violence. YWCA is a nonprofit dedicated to ending gender-based violence against all individuals and recognizes that people of all genders and sexual orientations experience violence.

To sign up, start a team, or learn more, visit HERE.