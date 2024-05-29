YWCA's Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura at YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley's Walk a Mile in Their Shoes. The event is a light-hearted community fundraiser for serious issues. People of all ages, genders, and walks of life join together to raise funds and awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence. Funds raised through this event provide critical and life-saving support services for survivors. The YWCA is dedicated to ending gender-based violence against all individuals.

WHEN: Thursday, June 13th from 5:00 to 7:30 PM

WHERE: Santana Row

For more information, please click here.