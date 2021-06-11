East Bay Moviegoers Return to Theaters to Watch ‘In the Heights'

The weekend is here and some people are ready for some dancing and singing in the movies.

Many Bay Area moviegoers are returning to the movie theaters this weekend with the release of the much-anticipated film “In the Heights.”

The movie was a sellout at Oakland’s Grand Lake Theatre.

The owner of the Grand Lake Theatre is only allowing 25% capacity inside due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it didn’t take long for tickets to sell out.

“I love the dancing and I love anything that’s a musical. It will be interesting how it plays out on the big screen,” said Oakland resident Shonda Scott.

“In the Heights” is written by Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda and directed by Jon M. Chu, who also directed Crazy Rich Asians. He grew up in Los Altos.

The cast is filled with relatively unknown, mostly Latino performers.

“I thought it was a celebration of culture that you’ve never seen before. The color the music the dance pow pow pow and you can tell where it came from,” said Glynn Washington.

The film is based on Miranda’s tony award-winning 2008 musical that centers on New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

The film was set to be released last year but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its debut comes ahead of the state’s reopening.

On Tuesday, the Grand Lake Theatre will go from 25 to 50% capacity. Masks will be required, and you have to buy your tickets ahead of time.