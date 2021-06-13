Final Countdown: Bay Area Businesses Ready for California's Reopening on Tuesday

The is the last weekend before California’s COVID-19 mask mandates are lifted. Many business owners say they're ready to go maskless.

At Paxti's Pizza in Noe Valley, Michael Banks is closing up Sunday night after a good weekend.

“This weekend was extremely busy. People are feeling more comfortable, and people have been feeling cooped up,” said Michael Banks of Paxti’s Pizza.

This week will mark some massive changes for the state. On Tuesday, California’s mask mandates will be lifted for fully vaccinated people in most situations.

Capacity limits and physical distancing requirements will also be lifted.

On Thursday, the Cal/OSHA workplace safety board will vote on new rules that will essentially mirror the governor and state health officials’ guidance for mask use. It means most businesses will be allowed to lift their mask requirements for employees indoors.

A bit of confusion as the state reopens on Tuesday and that vote isn’t until Thursday. But even if those rules for workers are lifted, Banks said he's going to ease into removing his mask at work.

“I'm probably still going to wear my mask, just because there's going to be people who are not vaccinated,” he said.

The businesses and public settings that will continue with mask requirements include hospitals and other medical venues and all public transit.

As the rules change again lots of people are still figuring out what their comfort levels will be in different areas.

A year ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his first mask mandates as California was in the throws of a summer COVID-19 spike.

Now, as infections plummet and much of the Bay Area is fully vaccinated, people are feeling comfortable. But they're not ready to fully get rid of their masks just yet.