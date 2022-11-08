How Bay Area Residents Can Find Their Election Day Poll

The 2022 midterm elections are upon us!

Though California voters have been able to vote for weeks before the official Election Day on Tuesday, there is time for residents to cast their ballots on the big day.

The California Secretary of State's Office is also reminding residents of a tool they can use to find their polling place or nearest ballot drop-off locations for Tuesday's election.

Voters can find more information on where to vote at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place.

Same-day voter registration is available at all county election offices.

Residents can find what county they live in by visiting unitedstateszipcodes.org or calling the state Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE.

All in-person voting centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Alameda County voters can visit any of the 100 available voting centers on Tuesday.

A preliminary list of confirmed vote centers can be found at https://acgov.org/rovapps/maps/vca/.

Residents are encouraged to check the site closer to Election Day for the final list.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (510) 267-8683.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Contra Costa County residents are assigned a specific polling place based on their registered address, though they can still vote at the county registrar's office at 555 Escobar St. in Martinez.

Residents can find their assigned polling place by visiting the county's voting website at https://www.contracostavote.gov/elections/voter-registration/my-voting-information/#Search.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (925) 335-7800 or email voter.services@vote.cccounty.us.

MARIN COUNTY

Marin County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their vote at any official voting center or drop off their ballot at any drop-off box.

A list of vote centers can be found at: https://www.marincounty.org/depts/rv/election-info/november-8-2022/page-data/tabs-collection/vote-centers-and-drop-boxes/polls/votecenters

A list of drop box locations: https://www.marincounty.org/depts/rv/election-info/november-8-2022/page-data/tabs-collection/vote-centers-and-drop-boxes/dropbox-locations

For more county-specific information about voting, call (415) 473-6456.

NAPA COUNTY

Napa County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their vote at any official voting center or drop off their ballot at any drop-off box.

Voter center locations are listed on the county's website: https://www.countyofnapa.org/2354/Vote-Center-Locations

For more county-specific information about voting, call (707) 253-4321 or email elections@countyofnapa.org.

SAN MATEO COUNTY

San Mateo County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their vote at any of the county's 45 vote centers.

A complete list of voting centers and drop box locations can be found at smcvote.org.

For more county-specific information about voting, call (888) 762-8683 or email registrar@smcacre.org.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Santa Clara County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their vote at any official voting center or drop off their ballot at any drop-off box.

Voter center locations are listed here: https://rovservices.sccgov.org/Home/IndexPost?selected=vc

For more county-specific information about voting, call (866) 430-VOTE (8683) or email registrar@rov.sccgov.org.

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY

San Francisco residents are assigned a specific polling place based on their registered address, though they can still vote at the county registrar's office at 1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Place, City Hall, Room 48 in San Francisco.

Residents can explore ways to vote on the county's election page: https://sfelections.sfgov.org/ways-vote

For more county-specific information about voting, call (415) 554-4375 or email sfvote@sfgov.org.

SOLANO COUNTY

Solano County residents are assigned a specific polling place based on their registered address, though they can still vote at the county registrar's office at 675 Texas St., Suite 2600 in Fairfield.

Residents can search for their polling place at: https://www.solanocounty.com/depts/rov/sample_ballot_polling_place_lookup.asp

For more county-specific information about voting, call (707) 784-6675 or email elections@solanocounty.com.

SONOMA COUNTY

Sonoma County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or cast their vote at any official voting center or drop off their ballot at any drop-off box.

Residents can find more information on where to vote on the county's website: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/administrative-support-and-fiscal-services/clerk-recorder-assessor-registrar-of-voters/registrar-of-voters/elections/locations

For more county-specific information about voting, call (707) 565-6800.