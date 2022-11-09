San Francisco District Attorney

Brooke Jenkins Takes Lead in SF District Attorney Race

San Francisco Mayor London Breed appointed Jenkins as district attorney in June after her predecessor Chesa Boudin was recalled from office.

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Brooke Jenkins took an early lead for her position as San Francisco's district attorney, according to unofficial election results released Tuesday night.

According to reports from all of the city's 514 precincts, Jenkins secured about 56% of the vote after multiple rounds of ranked-choice voting that eliminated competitors Maurice Chenier and Joe Alioto Veronese. She received about 48% of first-choice votes.

Trailing behind was John Hamasaki, who garnered roughly 34% of raw votes and 43.7% of ranked-choice votes.

Alongside Breed, state Sen. Scott Wiener, State Treasurer Fiona Ma and supervisors Matt Dorsey, Rafael Mandelman and Ahsha Safai endorsed Jenkins.

Before her time as district attorney, Jenkins served as a prosecutor in the city's District Attorney's Office for seven years, bringing suit against hate crimes, sexual assault and homicide cases.

