Chavez, Mahan Frontrunners in Race for San Jose Mayor

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan appeared headed for a runoff election in November as the top two vote recipients Tuesday in the race to be the next mayor of San Jose.

According to initial vote totals, Chavez had 39.1 percent of the vote while Mahan garnered 32.1 percent. The next closest challenger, City Councilwoman Dev Davis, had just 10.5 percent of the vote. No other candidate had received more than 10 percent.

Chavez served as president of the county Board of Supervisors in 2020 and has represented parts of San Jose on the board since 2013. She also served as vice mayor of San Jose from 2005 to 2006.

Cindy Chavez speaks to her supporters as she appears to be headed for the Nov. runoff in the San Jose mayoral race.

Mahan was elected to the council in 2020 to represent southeastern parts of the city. Prior to serving on the council, Mahan was a tech executive.