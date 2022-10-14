Contra Costa County Reassures Voters Every Ballot Will Be Safe, Counted

Contra Costa County is taking every step it can to make sure voters know their ballots are safe and every one of them will be accurately counted.

The county tested its Dominion ballot tabulating machines Friday morning, a state requirement to ensure accuracy before the election.

“My experience with dominion has been 100% every time,” said Helen Nolan, of the Contra Costa County Registrar of Voters. “I can’t recall the time the system has come up with an incomplete logic and accuracy.”

Dominion is now suing Former President Donald Trump, and several conservative news outlets, for repeating false claims about its voting machines.

Now, a new issue is raising concerns among some voters after an election software company’s CEO was arrested in Southern California on charges of identity theft.

“At issue here is the theft of personal identifying information of election workers in Los Angeles County,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney, George Gascon.

Contra Costa County does use that company’s software to manage its poll workers, but say they don’t collect social security numbers like Los Angeles does.

“We are confident our poll workers data has not been breached in the fact that we don’t collect the personal identifiable information that is the subject of the breach is very important for people to know,” said Nolan.

Despite all the reassurance, election officials said they’ve received some aggressive calls from voters and a threatening email warning, “Get ready for hell to break loose in Martinez.”

“When it crosses a line to threatening people or individuals for their livelihood it’s kind of out of line,” said an election worker who has received some of the alarming messages.

He said he’s shaken and did not want to reveal his identity.

“It does make you think twice about stepping out of the office, who is around, just being aware of your surroundings,” he said.

"The email was taken as a threat,” said Nolan. “It was directed toward a specific employee and we did report it to the FBI.”

Contra Costa County’s elections officials say they are going the extra mile to be transparent and ensure their systems are tamper proof and accurate.