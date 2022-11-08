Local Politicians Worried About Election Misinformation

In San Francisco, it's a long standing tradition for local political heavyweights to gather on Election Day at John's Grill to talk politics.

This time, a lot of talk centered around the role the internet would play in this election with the spread of election misinformation.

There was talk about social media posts on broken voting machines, conspiracy theories and false claims of Hillary Clinton delivering fake ballots to the box.

"Right now, people have so much different types of information, they don't know what's true or not," said Assembly Member Phil Ting, "and nothing beats meeting a candidate, taking about an issue, engaging in dialogue."

Almost everyone involved in city politics say misinformation is plaguing democracy.

"I'm always amazed at what people actually believe," said philanthropist Donna Huggins. "I mean, it's just shocking to me. I think it's just the constant barrage of false information that gets seeped into people's brains and they repeat it, and other people repeat it."

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown said he prefers the old fashioned way of getting information face to face.

"I think people have to be very careful to make sure the information they're getting has some degree of accuracy," he said.