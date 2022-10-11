Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley on a Mission to Educate Community Ahead of Elections

Early voting is underway across California and mail-in ballots should be in people's mailboxes soon.

For Bay Area Latino leaders, the biggest issue is not on the ballot but rather at the ballot box due to low turnout within Latino voters.

A local coalition of women of all backgrounds wants to change that.

A coalition of Black, Asian, and Latina leaders in #SiliconValley is urging people to vote now that ballots are arriving in the mail.

In the June primary, only 15% of eligible Latina/os in California actually voted.



Rebeca Amaro is one of the members of this coalition. Although she cannot vote because she's not a citizen, she decided to join a coalition of Black, Asian and Latina leaders to urge everyone who can cast a ballot to do so.

The Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley said the 15% Latino voter turnout in June was "dismal."

Senator Alex Padilla agrees.

"We put all the mechanics in place," he said. "All the easy opportunities to register to vote, to stay registered to vote and options for how to cast your ballot."

With ballots arriving in the mail this week, voters have just under a month to fill them out and put them in the mailbox or drop them off at the Registrar of Voters.

Amaro thinks Latino low voter turnout is due to lack of education on elections, a lesson the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley is ready to help others learn.

