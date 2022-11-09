Taylor Leading in Ranked-Choice Voting Results for Oakland Mayor

The latest ranked-choice results on Wednesday morning in Oakland's mayor's race show City Councilmember Loren Taylor widening his lead with 53 percent of the vote, ahead of City Councilmember Sheng Thao's 47 percent.

By late Tuesday, Taylor had garnered the most first-choice votes, with 34 percent of the vote, among a 10-candidate field in the Nov. 8 race. Thao followed with 29 percent and De La Fuente with 13 percent.

In ranked-choice voting the candidate with a majority of the votes wins. If no candidate has a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. The second choice of voters whose candidate was eliminated will get an additional vote until one candidate gets a majority.

By the ninth round of elimination, Taylor had 53 percent, but results aren't final until all votes have been counted.

"I am encouraged that, from what has been counted thus far, I have earned the most first place votes of any candidate," Taylor said Tuesday night. "I believe we are on a path to victory, but it is too soon to say much more than that tonight." On Wednesday morning, Taylor's campaign said he wasn't ready to comment on the latest results until more ballots had been counted.

Taylor, hoping to replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf, has been a supporter of the Oakland Police Department while advocating for other changes to public safety.

Thao said in an interview ahead of Election Day that the most pressing challenge facing Oakland is the failure of the mayor and City Council to work together to solve the city's problem.

De La Fuente did not reply to an email seeking his opinion on the challenges facing Oakland or return a call seeking an interview.