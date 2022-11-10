brooke jenkins

Exclusive: San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins Talks Regrets, Pelosi Attack, Plans to End ‘Lawlessness'

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins spoke exclusively to NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit about how she plans to move ahead in restoring accountability to a broken criminal justice system. 

By Bigad Shaban

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins sat down with Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban on Wednesday for a wide-ranging, one-on-one interview – her first since the election. 

Jenkins spoke exclusively to NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit about how she plans to move ahead in restoring accountability to a broken criminal justice system.  Jenkins also discussed new details regarding the Paul Pelosi attack, when she believes San Franciscans will experience substantial safety improvements across the city, and the ongoing criticism from her opponents questioning her integrity.

While 40% of the votes cast in the district attorney's race, totaling more than 100,000 ballots, still need to tallied, Jenkins holds a lead in the polls with roughly 48% of the vote.  The results are not final, but Jenkins has already declared herself the winner and remains confident she will be allowed to retain her position as San Francisco’s district attorney.  Jenkins first took office in July after Mayor London Breed appointed her to replace embattled District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who voters recalled. 

You can watch Bigad Shaban's full interview with Brooke Jenkins in the video above.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks out for the first time since the election. Bigad Shaban reports.

