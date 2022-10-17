SF Election Department Reminds Voters of Legal Rights

As required by law, the San Francisco Department of Elections has made the state's Voter Bill of Rights to voters - a list of essential rights for California voters - available in its voter information pamphlet.

It's also available online and at all in-person voting sites. Among the rights afforded to California voters are the right to cast a secret ballot free from intimidation, the right to ask questions about election procedures and observe the election process, and the right to report any illegal or fraudulent activity.

San Francisco officials say the Nov. 8, 2022 Voter Information Pamphlet, which was mailed last week, contains the Voter Bill of Rights on page 11. Any voter who has opted out of receiving a hard copy of the pamphlet can view their rights in the "General Information" section of the online version of the Voter Information Pamphlet at voterguide.sfelections.org.

Voters can also see Voter Bill of Rights posters at the San Francisco City Hall Voting Center, both inside and outside each of the 501 San Francisco's polling places on Election Day, and online at sfelections.org/mission.

In compliance with recently passed state law, elections officials also post notices intended to ensure all California voters receive the same messages on the prohibitions of electioneering and corruption of the voting process. They can be viewed in the information pamphlet, at https://sfelections.sfgov.org/permissible-and-prohibited-election-activities, and at all voting sites and official ballot drop box locations.

"As in every election, we remind people that electioneering cannot occur within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place or the city hall voting center, a curbside voting area, or a ballot drop box," elections director John Arntz said, in a statement. "We also advise voters and members of the public to contact the department of elections, the district attorney's office or the secretary of state's office if they think any activities could intimidate voters or violate election law."

Anyone who believes they have information concerning a possible incidence of election interference, voter intimidation, voter fraud, or any other corruption of voting processes may choose to call the San Francisco district attorney's election fraud hotline at (628) 652-4311, the department of elections' voter assistance hotline at (415) 554-4375 (the department will refer all reports of such activities to the district attorney's office), or the California secretary of state's confidential voter hotline at (800) 345-8683.