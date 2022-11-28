Sonoma County Voters With Ballot Signature Issues Must Fix by Wednesday

Voters in Sonoma County that participated in the Nov. 8 election and were notified that there were missing or mismatched signatures on their ballots have until Wednesday to clear things up, the county said on Monday.

These voters will have to submit signature cure forms to the Registrar of Voters by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the county, every election, the Registrar of Voters staff members spend "hundreds" of hours comparing each vote-by-mail ballot signature to the signature for that person contained in the voter file. When staff finds missing or mismatched signatures, the voter is mailed a signature cure form which must be signed and returned.

Voters who have been alerted that they had missing or mismatched signatures but did not receive a signature cure form can download one at socovotes.com by selecting the Forms menu on the left and then clicking either Unsigned Ballot Statement or Ballot Signature Verification Statement under the Voting by Mail heading, the county said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There are several ways to return a signature cure form. You can scan it and send it as an email attachment to ROV-UBS@Sonoma-County.org, you can fax it to (707) 565-6862, you can drop it off in person at the Registrar of Voters located at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, or you can mail it to the Registrar of voters, but this is not recommended due to the time crunch. The Registrar of Voters Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and can be reached at (707) 565-6800.