SF Voters Encouraged to Track the Status of Their Vote-by-Mail Ballots

San Francisco's Department of Elections is encouraging all residents who voted in the upcoming election via mail to track the status of their ballots to make sure their votes are counted.

Voters can check whether the department has received and counted their ballots by using the online voter portal at https://sfelections.org/voterportal/.

The online portal will alert voters if there is an issue preventing the department from counting a voter's ballot, such as not signing the return envelope, and inform voters on how to resolve these issues.

Besides providing updates through the portal, the department will contact voters whose ballots are incomplete and cannot be counted via mail, telephone and email notices.

Voters who are yet to return their vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 8 election are reminded to sign their ballot envelopes in their own handwriting and return them timely. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day, while ballots dropped off in person at a voting site or official drop box must be received no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.