49ers Nick Bosa, Warriors Steve Kerr react to presidential election results

San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took time on Wednesday to respond to the presidential election results.

Prior to the election, Bosa crashed a live T.V. interview wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat displaying his support for now president-elect Donald Trump.

The Niners defensive end said he felt compelled to express his political beliefs while NBC Sports’ Melissa Stark interviewed George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Isaac Guerendo after the 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium late last month.

“I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change,” he said. “Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got.”

According to the NFL rulebook, a player is prohibited from displaying a personal message at any point throughout a game day when visible to the stadium and TV audience, including postgame interviews. Typically, any violation of that rule results in a $11,255 fine.

Bosa has yet to receive notice from the league, which usually hands out discipline later in the week following a game.

Separately, Kerr took time to address his team after the election and told them, "Let's make America great again and beat the Celtics."

"I believe in democracy. I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well."

Kerr had made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention in August and publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

During his speech at the DNC, Kerr explained why he accepted an invitation to "step into a different kind of arena" and speak at the DNC.

"I believe in a certain kind of leadership," he said. "I believe that leaders must display dignity. I believe that leaders must tell the truth. I believe that leaders should be able to laugh at themselves. I believe leaders must care for and love the people they are leading."

Kerr added in his DNC speech that with Harris and running mate Tim Walz, he sees "all of those qualities."