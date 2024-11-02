Bay Area volunteers head to swing state of Nevada

Dozens of volunteers left the Bay Area on Friday and headed to the swing state of Nevada to help get out the vote just days before the Nov. 5 election.
The volunteers are hoping to have conversations with voters who are undecided, or just have not voted yet, to explain why they support Kamala Harris and other Democratic candidates.
NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.