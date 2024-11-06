Decision 2024
Bay Area elections live updates: Liccardo projected to win Congressional District 16

Follow live updates as election results come in

By Stephen Ellison, Stephanie Guzman, Andrew Mendez, Kristofer Noceda and Brendan Weber

What to Know

Many races in the Bay Area have yet to be called, and local results continue to trickle in after Election Day.

We're back at it and tracking local key races, along with state propositions, a pair of recalls, and the drama-filled Congressional District 16 race.

Here are the latest updates.

news 14 hours ago

Trump declares victory hours before clearing Electoral College threshold against Harris

Decision 2024 Nov 5

Election Day: Republicans celebrate, Props 3 and 36 pass

