Bay Area elections live updates: Liccardo projected to win Congressional District 16

What to Know
- Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is projected to win Congressional District 16, NBC News reports.
- Voters in the East Bay are favoring two recalls.
- Daniel Lurie leads the San Francisco mayoral race.
- Proposition 3 is projected to pass, NBC News reports.
- Follow our national blog for updates on the presidential race.
Many races in the Bay Area have yet to be called, and local results continue to trickle in after Election Day.
We're back at it and tracking local key races, along with state propositions, a pair of recalls, and the drama-filled Congressional District 16 race.
Here are the latest updates.