Bay Area politicians respond to Biden's press conference

After a nearly an hour-long press conference, President Joe Biden affirmed he is still in the race for the White House.

The president was mostly lobbed by questions about his health and stamina, and one thing was clear for San Jose State University Political Science Professor Melinda Jackson: “I don’t think voters are seeing the strong vigorous Joe Biden that many of them are looking for. “

Jackson said if the president is to drop out of the race before the Democratic National Convention, his supporters would have a small pool of Democrats vying for the nomination.

“The delegates that are currently pledged to support Biden which is about 4000 of them would be released to vote for whoever they want,” Jackson said. “There would be probably a small number of Democrats competing for their votes.”

President Joe Biden held a press conference addressing conversations he had with NATO leaders, but many questions came up around him staying in the race for the White House. NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke with Politcal Analyst Larry Gerston to get the run down.

Bay Area Democrats like Congressman Mark Desaulnier and Representative Eric Swalwell said they are behind Biden.

The San Francisco Republican Chair John Dennis said the president’s presence has made the race much more interesting.

“The president was a gaff machine before he became cognitively compromised, now he’s a great opponent to have because it’s only going to get worse,” Dennis said.