Bay Area residents cast ballots two days ahead of Election Day

By Christie Smith

On the last Sunday before Election Day, Bay Area voters cast their ballots and dropped off completed mail-in ballots in an effort to get their voices heard.

In Daly City, Pete Fuentes made his voice heard in this "crucial election."

"To me, any day is convenient because I'm retired.  I live close by, so walking distance," he said.

In San Francisco, voters made their way to city hall to vote. That particular location was a popular choice in the days leading up to November 5.

"[I'm] just glad I exercised my civic duty," said Cat Song of San Francisco. Sometimes, I feel like I don't always participate, I don't always read about the issues of the city I'm living in, but I definitely feel good about how I voted."

Five early voting centers in Contra Costa County opened in the East Bay on Friday, and each has seen lines out the door. Those locations were closed on Sunday but will be open again on Monday.

With just two days left, election officials have a message for voters: vote early if you can.

