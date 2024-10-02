Bay Area voters react to vice presidential debate between Walz, Vance

Many Bay Area voters gathered in places like San Jose and downtown San Francisco on Tuesday night to watch the first and only vice presidential debate.

For the most part, it was civil. At times polite.

But it did have some heated moments between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Senator JD Vance from Ohio.

Tim Walz and JD Vance on Tuesday went after each other's running mates in a vice presidential debate that opened with a discussion of burgeoning domestic and international troubles. Audrey Asistio reports.

This could be the final showdown on the debate stage for both campaigns. In San Francisco, the opposite reactions from local Democrats and Republicans made it seem like they were not watching the same debate.

The election is now just less than 35 days away.

Ian Cull has more in the video above.

