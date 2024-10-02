Bay Area voters react to vice presidential debate between Walz, Vance

Many Bay Area voters gathered in places like San Jose and downtown San Francisco on Tuesday night to watch the first and only vice presidential debate.
For the most part, it was civil. At times polite.
But it did have some heated moments between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Senator JD Vance from Ohio.
This could be the final showdown on the debate stage for both campaigns. In San Francisco, the opposite reactions from local Democrats and Republicans made it seem like they were not watching the same debate.
The election is now just less than 35 days away.
Ian Cull has more in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.