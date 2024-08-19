Biden to open DNC, expected to shape legacy with strong case for Harris

Come Monday, thousands will welcome the opening of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago where high-profile Democrats are scheduled to speak.

President Joe Biden is set to open the conference at the United Center, making it the president's thirteenth convention he's attended.

The outgoing president is expected to make the case for Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him when he delivers Monday’s keynote. He will most likely touch on the accomplishments both have made during the last four years.

The first day of the convention in Chicago will include a series of tributes to Biden as he prepares to end a 50-year career. A few weeks ago, the convention was centered around the party making the case for him to win the presidential election.

Biden's remarks will offer the president another opportunity to try and shave his legacy after bowing out of the race.

On Wednesday, former presidents Barak Obama and Bill Clinton are also set to speak before vice presidential nominee Tim Walz takes the stage to accept the nomination.

On the convention's final night, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to officially receive and accept the party's nomination for president.

Heading into the DNC, favorable views of Harris have risen to 48%, according to new poll by the Associated Press.

