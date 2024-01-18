Candidates vying for Rep. Anna Eshoo's seat speak at forum in Palo Alto

On Wednesday night, the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area along with the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center hosted a forum with five of the candidates for the 16th Congressional District seat.

Anna Eshoo currently holds the seat, but she’s set to retire at the end of her term.

The candidates participating included former Saratoga city councilmember Rushi Kumar, State assemblymember Evan Low, former San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo, Palo Alto city councilmember Julie Lythcott-Haims and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.

At the center of the forum was the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“I do not support the ceasefire because the threat of Hamas hasn’t been neutralized,” Kumar said.

Candidates were asked what they thought the role of the U.S. government should be in the war.

Kumar stood firm in his support for Israel.

Liccardo doesn’t support a ceasefire either.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization. We don’t negotiate with terrorists,” he said.

But Liccardo said he does call for an extended humanitarian pause.

“To enable the release of hostages and to enable relief to get to two million Palestinians that are suffering horribly,” he said.

Lythcott-Haims said the U.S. should continue to be Israel’s ally.

“Part of allyship is to hold our friends accountable to hard truths. Just today, the Biden administration called on Israel to turn the power back on in Gaza, and I applaud that,” she said.

Simitian said there should be an understanding that Israel has a right to defend itself and an obligation to minimize civilian casualties.

“Surely we can all agree that a 2-year-old toddler is a 2-year-old toddler, whether that is the smallest of Palestinians or Israeli Jews, some sense of common humanity,” Simitan said. And Low talked about how his visits to Israel have helped inform his position.

“Let us recognize that there are still hostages – American hostages. We must not lose sight of that,” Low said.

Other issues talked about included the rise in anti-semitism, immigration and gun control. Some attendees said the forum helped them decide who they’ll vote for.

“I almost had my mind made before I came here. I may change it,” said Roey Shaviv, who attended.