Lurie leads San Francisco mayoral race, results still up in air

Election workers were busy on Wednesday counting ballots that will eventually decide who will become San Francisco’s next mayor

Currently, Daniel Lurie is ahead of incumbent Mayor London Breed.

Lurie took time to address and thank supporters in Chinatown.

"The API and the Chinese community was so important from day one, and I wanted to be here the day after the election, win or lose," he said.

The non-profit founder and Levi's heir spent nearly $8 million of his own money to finance his campaign.

Mayor Breed sent an e-mail to voters and thanked them but has yet to address the results so far.

"I don't know if you remember what happened in 2018. There were several days, even the night of election night, where I was definitely not in the lead, and you see me standing here right now as the Mayor of San Francisco," she said Tuesday night.

Elections director John Arnst said the 75 workers have counted more than a third of the ballots cast so far.

He added that the public will have a clear idea of the standing after the fifth batch of election results is published at 4 p.m. Thursday.

"We'll put more input into the ranked-choice application; we'll get an output, we'll get an output, we'll get an output. So nothing is permanent, and nothing is said," Arnst said.

Lurie and Breed are expected to have comments after Thursday's results are posted.