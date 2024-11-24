Oakland city council president Nikki Bas declares District 5 win, race too close to call

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas announced she had won the District 5 seat on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors race despite it being too close to call.

In a social media post, Bas told her supporters that her opponent, Emeryville Council Member John Bauters, called her and said he was conceding the race. However, according to the latest figures from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters, only 415 votes separate the pair.

Bauters has not publicly conceded the race or responded to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Saturday.

"Please join me in thanking John for his years of public service and a hard-fought campaign," Bas said. In these challenging times, we should all continue to welcome ideas, visions, and solutions for our communities to consider and rally around."

Join me in thanking John Bauters for his years of public service and a hard-fought campaign. The issues and needs facing our beloved East Bay are complex, dynamic, and challenging. It will take all of our hard work, together — and I will be a Supervisor for all of us. pic.twitter.com/0Py80yEawO — Nikki Fortunato Bas (@Nikkiforallofus) November 22, 2024

Bas initially declared she had won on Wednesday and said it appeared the county's voters selected her.

"I will bring an unflagging commitment and engage the community to serve every resident by expanding affordable housing and effective solutions to homelessness, accessible healthcare, good jobs, and safe communities," Bas wrote on social media platform X.

One year ago, I answered the call from community-based advocates and Labor leaders to advance a vision of an equitable, prosperous and healthy future for every Alameda County family. pic.twitter.com/ipB3369umY — Nikki Fortunato Bas (@Nikkiforallofus) November 21, 2024

Bas' potential win would see her take the board seat held by Keith Carson since 1992. Carson announced earlier this year that he would retire.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A final vote update from the registrar is expected on Dec. 3.

The county must certify all election results by Dec. 5.

If Bas wins the supervisorial seat, it will have major implications for Oakland after voters recalled embattled Mayor Sheng Thao. Thao had served less than two years in her first term, and organizers for her recall have blamed the mayor for the city's crime spikes and financial instability.

Thao announced earlier this month that she accepted voters decided to recall her, but she touted and defended her record.

According to city policies, Bas would be next in line to be interim mayor as Oakland Council president. However, if Bas wins the District 5 seat, the city council will have to elect a new president.

Whoever is chosen as president of the council will also have to serve as interim mayor until a special election is held to find a permanent replacement for Thao.

Although Thao was recalled, there is no ban on her running again for mayor in the special election of 2025 or in 2026.

Currently, Bas also holds the District 2 seat and would have to give it up if selected to represent District 5.

"The issues and needs facing our beloved East Bay are complex, dynamic, and challenging," Bas said. It will take all of our hard work together -- and I will be a Supervisor for all of us."