Registrar of Voters to contact Gilroy voters over mapping issue in community college trustee race

The Santa Clara Registrar of Voters is urgently scrambling to contact over 1,000 Gilroy voters who got ballots without a place to cast their vote in the Gavilan Community College trustee race.

That race has two candidates vying to be trustees for Gavilan Community College Area 4, but due to mapping issues when the college district's boundaries were formed, people in District four didn't get to vote on the correct trustee race, per the county,

According to the acting registrar of voters, the issue impacts close to 1,200 voters.

"As a result, about 1,200 voters who should've been trustees in four contests on the ballot were not included in that contest," said Matt Moreles, the acting registrar of voters. "We are trying to recover. We are sending out ballots and emails to voters impacted and also making phone calls to impacted voters."

Many of those impacted have already mailed in their ballots, so the county is instructing them to head to a voting center in the next two days. Once there, voters will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot for just the Gavilan College District trustee race.

If a voter is unable to, their original ballot and votes for president, other races and issues will still count.