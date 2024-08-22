Palpable excitement at DNC as Kamala Harris gets ready to accept nomination

It’s been loud on the floor of the Democratic National Convention all week, but Thursday night is expected to reach another level.

All week Democrats have showcased the party’s best and brightest, all leading up to Thursday's main event when Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepts the Democratic nomination and becomes the first Black woman to officially be a major party nominee for the White House.

"I did not imagine that I could be this excited again," San Mateo County delegate Gene Kim said.

The California delegation held its last breakfast Thursday morning, and the excitement was palpable.

"I think that roof is going to be blown off that building," California delegate David Campos said. "There's so much excitement for Vice President Harris and for Gov. Walz."

"I am extremely excited," San Jose delegate Olivia Navarro added. "Everybody keeps on saying hope, but I also want to remind everybody, opportunity."

From the delegates to party leadership, everyone has been counting the minutes until Harris takes the stage.

"Tonight the country will see who she truly is," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. "They will see someone who is strong, who is compassionate, who will carry the voices of every American."

Some delegates are drawing comparisons to Mexico, which recently elected its first woman president.

"We had the first Mexican president with Claudia, and now we get to do it here in the United States," Navarro said.

Everyone agreed Thursday is both the biggest and potentially most important day of Harris’ life.