Election Day prompts tight security in Washington, D.C.

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Washington, D.C., was on high alert Monday ahead of Election Day.

From the White House to Howard University, local and federal police were working extra hours to ensure that the vote, the voters and the candidates stay safe.

While there has been no specific threat, there was extra security fencing around the White House to help defend against any attempt at election violence.

Meanwhile, bomb-sniffing dogs made their rounds through cars parked along the National Mall.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo has more in the video report above.

The stakes are high, both nationwide and in the Bay Area, as polls indicate a neck-to-neck race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump. NBC Bay Area’s Damian Trujillo is in Washington D.C. ahead of the big day.

Decision 2024ElectionsWashington DC
