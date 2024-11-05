Election Day prompts tight security in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., was on high alert Monday ahead of Election Day.

From the White House to Howard University, local and federal police were working extra hours to ensure that the vote, the voters and the candidates stay safe.

While there has been no specific threat, there was extra security fencing around the White House to help defend against any attempt at election violence.

Meanwhile, bomb-sniffing dogs made their rounds through cars parked along the National Mall.

