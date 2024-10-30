Critical night on the presidential campaign trail

It was a big night on the campaign trail as both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump made major campaign stops in key battleground states. Tension, anxiety and excitement as the clock winds down to Election Day.
Jocelyn Moran reports on the latest developments in the race for White House, and gives us an update on one county that is hard at work processing early ballot returns.
