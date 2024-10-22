Decision 2024

Elon Musk gives $1 million checks to voters who share his political views

For now, Musk is focusing on Pennsylvania, but says his petition, and money drawing, is also available to voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

As both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris stump for votes, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is putting some of his money where his political values are.

Giving registered voters a $1 million check if they’ve signed a petition supporting free speech and a right to bear arms.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"We're going to be awarding a million dollars to, randomly, to people," Musk said.

Reaction has been quick, from talk shows, and political scientists, who admit -- financially incentivizing someone to sign a petition is different from incentivizing someone to vote. 

"There is a law, a federal law, against an inducement to vote, meaning that if someone goes to the polling place to vote, and you're outside the polling place handing out donuts thanking them for voting, it's technically illegal in federal elections,” said Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data Inc. 

Either way, Don Heider of Santa Clara University's Markkula Center for Applied Ethics calls Musk's move eyebrow-raising.

"Let's elect candidates who we think will help the country, do the best leading the country. Let's not elect candidates based on some financial reward, or any kind of compensation," he said.

Politics

Decision 2024 4 hours ago

Voters have until midnight Monday to register to vote in Nov. 5 election

Decision 2024 Oct 20

Political analysis: Sometimes it's the little things that win elections

For now, Musk is focusing on Pennsylvania, but says his petition, and money drawing, is also available to voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Elon Musk
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us