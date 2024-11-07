Harris addresses somber crowd at Howard University, concedes race to Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris was met with thunderous applause at Howard University Wednesday afternoon as she promised her supporters a smooth transition of power.

Many in attendance at Harris's speech thanked her for her hard work. Some said they felt "distraught" and "hurt" by the election outcomes.

Despite the emotional occasion, Harris said she was conceding the race but not the fight.

"On the campaign, I would often say when we fight, we win. Sometimes it takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win. That doesn't mean we won't win," Harris said.

Before addressing the somber crowd at her alma mater, Harris called President-elect Donald Trump to concede the race and congratulate him. According to a senior adviser, the vice president discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.

Trump addressed the nation and said he promised to help the country heal.

"We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful and free again," Trump said. "It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite."

In January, he will become the 47th president of the United States.