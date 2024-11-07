Decision 2024

Harris addresses somber crowd at Howard University, concedes race to Trump

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vice President Kamala Harris was met with thunderous applause at Howard University Wednesday afternoon as she promised her supporters a smooth transition of power.

Many in attendance at Harris's speech thanked her for her hard work. Some said they felt "distraught" and "hurt" by the election outcomes.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Despite the emotional occasion, Harris said she was conceding the race but not the fight.

"On the campaign, I would often say when we fight, we win. Sometimes it takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win. That doesn't mean we won't win," Harris said.

Before addressing the somber crowd at her alma mater, Harris called President-elect Donald Trump to concede the race and congratulate him. According to a senior adviser, the vice president discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.

Trump addressed the nation and said he promised to help the country heal.

"We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful and free again," Trump said. "It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite."

Politics

Decision 2024 Nov 4

Political analysis: When will we see election results?

Decision 2024 Nov 1

Presidential candidates fight to sway voters in battleground states

In January, he will become the 47th president of the United States.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Kamala Harris
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us