Harris attempts to chart legacy in sit-down interview

By Jocelyn Moran | NBC Bay Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave her first sit-down interview on Thursday since becoming the party's nominee.

The much-anticipated interview touched on points for her agenda come 2025 and a series of topics she has so far publicly avoided.

"One of my highest priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class," Harris said in her interview with CNN's Dana Bash.

Harris attempted to defend the legacy of the Biden-Harris administration while charting her own path if elected president.

Harris said the first thing she would do is focus on implementing an "opportunity economy."

"There's the work we're going to do that is about investing in the American family around affordable housing, a big issue in our country right now; there are a number of issues on day one," she said.

Alongside her at the interview was her running mate, Tim Walz. Walz officially accepted the nomination to be the Democratic vice presidential candidate at last week's Democratic National Convention.

Jocelyn Moran has the full report in the video above.

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz recently participated in their first interview since announcing their bid for the White House. The pair discussed various topics, including "Bidenomics" and immigration. NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke with Political Analyst Larry Gerston to get insights into the most significant points discussed during the interview.
